The First All-Electric Lamborghini Is Expected to Be a 4-Seat Grand Tourer, Report Says

An electric powertrain won’t be the only thing that separates Lamborghini’s first EV from the rest of its supercars.

It appears that the brand’s first fully electric vehicle is going to be a grand tourer, according to Automotive News (h/t Autoblog). The car might also arrive much sooner than anyone was expecting—sometime around the middle of the decade.

Earlier this spring, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed the company was working on its first battery-power vehicle, which would slot in as its fourth model line. That’s all he was willing to say at the time, but industry chatter suggests the car could be a coupé with a 2+2 seat configuration, according to the car newspaper. This likely means the car will be a two-door GT with two seats in the front and two smaller seats in the back, similar to the layout found in the Porsche 911 or Ford Mustang. This would make the EV the brand’s first four-seater since the Espada, which ended its production run back in 1978.

Lamborghini will develop the EV in collaboration with two of its Volkswagen Group sister brands, Porsche and Audi. Despite this, the car is unlikely to share an electric platform with the Taycan (J1) or the upcoming A6 E-Tron (PPE). Instead, it will likely adopt VW Group’s still-in-development Scalable Systems Platform, which would put the EV on pace to debut between 2025 and 2027. Previously, the only timetable that had been given for the car was that it would arrive before the end of the decade.

Lamborghini did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report.

Until then, the coming years will see a number of new Lamborghinis hit the roads. Development of the EV was confirmed when Winkelmann laid out the marque’s three-phase electrification strategy, Cor Tauri, in May. The stages include: 1) a celebration of the marque’s combustion engines, including the debut of at least two new V-12 models; 2) introduction of its first production hybrids, including one for each nameplate by 2024 and 3) the unveiling of its first EV during the latter half of the decade.

You’re still going to be able to burn rubber in your Lamborghini for years to come, but starting in 2024 it sounds like you’ll also be spewing significantly less carbon emissions.