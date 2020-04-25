6 Classic Convertibles That Will Make Serious Collectors Salivate

Who doesn’t want to get behind the wheel of the latest and greatest—like the Bentley Bacalar or Jaguar F-Type? But the nostalgia factor of classic convertibles also has strong allure. Consider one of these drop-tops from the 20th century, an era when the automobile truly was king. For inspiration we turned to design guru Jonathan Ward, CEO of Icon, one of the top restomod shops in the country, and tapped the valuation experts at Hagerty for estimates on examples in good or excellent condition. Ward’s own convertible projects include a canvas-top 1950 Buick Roadmaster and an inspired 1966 Bronco “roadster.”