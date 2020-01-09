The Cybertruck Has Spawned a Brood of Misfit Offspring: Here Are 6 Wacky and Wonderful ‘Cyber’ Designs to Prove It

Love it or hate it, no one can deny the Cybertruck has made an impact. Months after its debut literally shattered expectations, Telsa’s all-electric polygonal pickup is still sending ripples through the design world and inspiring all manner of curve-averse creations. There’s been plenty of tongue-in-cheek trolling—remember Lego’s Brickmobile?—a little heartfelt honoring, and some straight-up replicating. Below, we’ve pulled together all the weird and wonderful designs inspired by Elon Musk’s polarizing four-wheeler.