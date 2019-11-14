10 Thrilling Gifts for the Adrenaline Junkies in Your Life

We all know someone who prefers to live life at the redline and whose greatest fear is the thought of sitting still. When it’s time to show them you care, a bottle of Bordeaux, a cruise or cooking classes just won’t cut it. But what do you get the person who has already bungee-jumped, climbed, dived from the sky and under the sea and still needs a new thrill?

The following heart-pounding experiences and related products, from piloting a Formula 1 race car to surfing on a hydrofoil to flying with a jet pack, all promise to push the needle past the comfort zone to the delight of your favorite daredevil. Oh, but save the croquet lessons for Aunt Ethel.