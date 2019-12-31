The 25 Greatest Supercars of the 21st Century (So Far)

There is no denying that the landscape of the automotive industry is seismically shifting. Advances in autonomous driving, ubiquitous ride-sharing platforms and even new app-driven models for ownership, while convenient, do not seem to be inspiring the younger demographic to become motoring enthusiasts. Well, maybe this will help. As we are about to leave another decade in the dust, here’s a look back at what the last 20 years or so have brought us in the way of memorable supercars—apex models sure to rev-up the next generation of collectors.