Bond’s Moon Buggy, Blade’s Dodge Charger and More Vehicles From Classic Movies Are Heading to Auction

If you’re a cineaste that who pulls double duty as a petrol head, get ready to drop a pretty penny at this blockbuster event: Profiles in History—the self-proclaimed world’s largest dealer of Hollywood memorabilia—has just announced an epic auction featuring some of the most famous vehicles ever seen on the silver screen.

We’ve pulled together our nine favorite engines tearing up the block at the Los Angeles sale which will be held on September 25 and 26, and boasts a total estimate of more than $10 million. You can view the whole lot here.