The Great Escape: Our Choice of SUVs for the Pandemic

As this pandemic has forced us into prolonged self-distancing and solitary confinement, one outlet of escape has been the open, and often empty, road. I’ve often brought family along on the search for isolation and adventure, so have particularly enjoyed big-boned crossovers and off-road vehicles.

A crossover like the VW Atlas Cross Sport, a handsome AWD that looks like it was carved from a solid block of granite and starts at $50,000 for the Premium R-Line, was ideal for long drives in safety and comfort. And a burly-looking “Barcelona red” Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road 4X4 was predictably tough at a muddy off-road park.

But what about high-dollar SUVs that seem to put a premium on design and impressing others? Could they, too, hold up in terms of practicality and off-the-grid utilitarianism? My family and I spent a week at a time with the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Bentley Bentayga, to see how each scored in sense of pandemic panache and ability. Here’s what we came away with.