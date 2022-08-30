This Psychedelic 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera Just Won the People’s Choice Award at Werks Reunion

The Porsche Club of America is the world’s largest single-marque car club, drawing over 145,000 fanatics to celebrate one of the most lauded car brands on earth. PCA events have become an integral part of the community, and few Porsche Club get togethers draw as much attention as the Werks Reunions, which are held annually in Florida and on California’s Monterey Peninsula during Car Week.

According to an official statement, the Werks Reunion is “… not a contest of who has removed dust from the deepest crevices in their Porsche but rather a judged show that rewards a Porsche that has been lovingly maintained and presents itself well on the field.” Debuting at the show and winning the People’s Choice Award is an imaginatively executed 1974 Carrera Targa “Safari” model that came from a partnership between Porsche Santa Clarita and Galpin Auto Sports.

This particular example was unveiled as a part of the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge, and started life as 1 of 246 road-going Targas. Motivation coming from a modified 2.7-liter flat-six engine that has been tuned to produce 180 horsepower—more than stock, but still quaint by modern standards. Other upgrades include a Stage 4 Elephant Racing Safari suspension system, hollow RSR swaybars, MCS coilovers, and modernized brakes from a 986 Boxster rolling on knobby BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 rubber. With a ’73-derived ducktail spoiler and a striking Lime Green paint scheme accented with ‘70s-inspired accents, the wild hues embrace the period to a tee, along with clever details like lightening holes across the front bumper. Other mods include a TRE lightbar, orange leather, and an all-new climate-control system.

The combination of pseudo-psychedelic paint and functional, dirt-ready upgrades required a delicate balance in execution. “Our goal with this Targa was to build something that was modified like it might be in period with just the right amount of modern touches and performance,” says Galpin President and COO Beau Boeckmann, whose company also claimed the People’s Choice Award at last year’s event. It’s fair to say the win means even more because it was voted upon by some of the most persnickety fans on earth.

