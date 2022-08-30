Genesis Just Revealed How Much Its First All-Electric Sedan Will Cost

We finally now know how much it will cost to take home Genesis’s upcoming electric sedan.

The South Korean automaker announced pricing for its battery-powered flagship, the Electrified G80, on Monday. The full-size sedan will start at $80,920, which includes a $1,095 delivery fee, when it launches as part of the brand’s 2023 lineup.

Unlike the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which is available in two configurations (with a third on the way), there will be only one Electrified G80 available at launch. Its powertrain includes a 87.2 kWh battery that provides juice to two electric motors, one on each axle, that combine to produce 365 hp and 516 ft lbs of torque. It doesn’t have an EPA-certified range yet, but Genesis says it should be able to run for an unspectacular 265 miles between charges. When the battery is low, though, 800-volt rapid charging will let you charge from 10- to 80-percent capacity in just 22 minutes. Genesis is also throwing in three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America locations.

Because the EV will launch without variants, that means anyone who buys the 2023 Electrified G80 is basically getting a fully-loaded sedan. The brand’s latest model rides on a set of unique 19-inch turbine-shaped wheels and is available in the new Matira Blue color option. Inside the elegant minimalistic cabin, you’ll find eco-friendly Nappa leather and forged wood trim, heated and cooled front seats, a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 17-speaker Lexicon premium sound system. The four-door also comes equipped with Genesis’s Highway Driving Assist suite standard to help keep you and your passengers safe when you’re out on the open road.

It seems like Genesis is pretty confident in the Electrified G80 and its other EV, the GV60 compact crossover. In the past, you could only buy the marque’s battery-powered vehicles in four states—California, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. That list has expanded to eight now, with the brand announcing you can also buy both vehicles in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Washington starting next month.