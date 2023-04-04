Genesis Dials Up the Aggression and Athleticism With Its New SUV Coupe Concept

The silk has just slipped off of the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at the Genesis House in New York, and the example shown continues the bold styling we’ve quickly come to expect from the young luxury brand. Genesis is coming off both its strongest sales quarter and year to date, and it looks to keep building momentum. While the GV80 SUV favors elegant styling, the four-door, four-seat GV80 Coupe Concept amplifies the aggression and sportiness in its overall aesthetic, and a variant will indeed be made for the consumer market.

“We don’t build show cars for show, this is very much production-intended,” says SangYup Lee, head of design for Genesis, in speaking with Robb Report. “This will be our ICE [internal-combustion engine] sendoff, and we really wanted to dial up and emphasize the sporty character of the vehicle.” According to Lee, while Genesis is always playing with the duality of elegance and athleticism, this particular vehicle leans about 70 percent toward the latter.

The Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept. Genesis Motor, LLC

For Luc Donckerwolke, the marque’s chief creative officer, getting the proportions right was essential. “We really wanted this longer bonnet, the dash-to-axle ratio, this ducktail spoiler, it was really important to give it an athletic stance,” says Donckerwolke. And the rich Magma color—meant to represent the volcanoes that are ever-present on the Korean peninsula—is one we could see on the production version of this concept as well as future Genesis models. While its interior could change by the time it reaches the market, the vehicle currently boasts carbon-fiber-shelled sport bucket seats, each wrapped in Alcantara, with a Magma-colored backing.

Each of the four carbon-fiber-shelled sport bucket seats is wrapped in Alcantara. Genesis Motor, LLC

Genesis isn’t revealing what engine may power the sporty GV80 Coupe Concept just yet, but a 375 hp twin-turbo V-6 is already in the GV80 lineup, and the G90 employs a supercharged V-6 that puts out 409 hp, both of which could be potential options. And while not presently in use by the automaker, a 5.0-liter V-8 was employed by Genesis before this current portfolio, which would make for quite a swan song to its conventional power train.

Though an internal-combustion-engine power train is planned for the production version, Genesis has yet to announce its configuration. Genesis Motor, LLC

Some details will certainly change, such as the concept’s 24-inch wheels. And the stunning two-line LED light signature will likely be revised to more closely match that of the current G90. But aside from such adjustments, a model inspired by the GV80 Coupe Concept could be on sale as soon as next year. “Design is brand, and brand is design,” stated Donckerwolke while presenting the vehicle. In our opinion, a design like this is a good harbinger for this fast-growing brand.

