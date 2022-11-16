Genesis Just Unveiled Its Stunning New EV X Convertible Concept

Genesis continues to one up its own concept cars.

In the lead up to this weekend’s LA Auto Show, the South Korean luxury marque has just unveiled the X Convertible. The stunning roadster is the company’s third battery-powered prototype in the last two years, and is, without a double, the most stylish yet.

The debut of a new X car is beginning to become a semi-regular occurrence for the brand. Genesis showed off the first, the X Concept, in March 2021, and followed it up with the X Speedium Coupe this spring. The name isn’t all that links the vehicles. They each share a design language that has yet to lose any of its potency even after three go-rounds.

Genesis X Convertible Genesis

The X Convertible takes the best parts of its predecessors—the bold lighting, wide stance and the extended wheelbase—and adds a touch of elegance and playfulness. It looks closest to the two-door X Speedium Coupe, only without a roof. Genesis hasn’t done away with it completely, though, as there’s a fold-up hard-top that stows away in the trunk. The subtraction of the roof changes the vehicle’s profile significantly, giving it a more athletic feel than before. We also like the triangular light “grille” at the end of the car’s nose. It was also present on the convertible’s direct predecessor, but looks so much more striking against this vehicle’s opalescent finish.

The cabin looks to have been left relatively untouched. There is an L-shaped display that includes a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen in the driver’s cockpit, while the rest of the dash is kept as streamlined as possible. Genesis didn’t offer a good look at the rear seats, but it looks a little more cramped back there, for obvious reasons.

Genesis

Styling isn’t the only thing the X Convertible has in common with its fellow concepts. It also arrives with no technical details. There is a reason for this, unfortunately. The gorgeous roadster is just a design study and not a preview of a vehicle in development. As with the other X cars, Genesis doesn’t plan to put it into production. Still, you can expect elements from its design to filter out into the brand’s future EVs, something which we think is a very good thing.