Genesis’s Redesigned X Concept Is an Ultra-Sleek Shooting Brake for the Electric Age

Genesis’s X Concept is evolving before our eyes.

The South Korean marque unveiled a redesigned version of last year’s concept, dubbed the X Speedium Coupe, on Wednesday. The new car is an attempt to push the luxury brand’s design language forward as it begins to embrace electrification across its lineup.

The X Speedium Coupe is quite the stylistic leap forward from the original X Concept. The biggest difference is the roofline, which now extends to the rear of the car and tapers into a duckbill spoiler. The change gives the two-door a completely new profile and basically turns it into an elegant hatchback or shooting brake for electric age. That’s not the only modification, though. The brand’s trademark wide-mouth grille has been replaced by a triangular setup of lights that blends seamlessly into the vehicle’s signature “Two Lines” headlamps. The resulting vehicle looks sleeker and more modern than anything else we’ve seen from the brand and is easily one of the more striking concepts of the first part of 2022.

Unfortunately, we know far less about what’s under the hood. That’s because the vehicle is more of a design study than a prototype of a future model. The brand’s press release makes no mention of the sleek two-door going into production, but does say that elements from the design will almost certainly filter out into the marque’s future vehicles, specifically its EVs.

“This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design,” Genesis’s chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke said in a statement. “This isn’t a show car—it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA.”

While you won’t see X Speedium on the road anytime soon, the Electrified GV70 SUV will be ready to hit the road early next year. Along with the images of its stylish new concept, Genesis also revealed that it will begin building the battery-powered version of its popular GV70 crossover at its factory in Montgomery, Alabama in December of this year.

Any way you look at it, there’s plenty to be excited about on the horizon for the brand.

Check out more photos of the X Speedium Coupe below: