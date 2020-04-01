Genesis’s Third-Generation G80 Sedan Offers a Sleek New Design—and Two New Powertrains

Earlier this month, Genesis revealed that the G80 was getting a major makeover for the 2021 model year. But now it appears that the Korean luxury automaker is finally ready to show off the full extent of its work.

Set to arrive in America during the second half of the year, the third-generation of the mid-size luxury sedan represents a fairly dramatic departure. Designed with sleeker lines than previous iterations, the car also comes with two exciting new powertrain options, making this the most enticing version of the G80 yet.

The latest version of the sedan looks markedly different from its predecessors. Overall, the car sports a smoother aesthetic from the over-sized grille in the front to a sloped, tapered trunk lid in the rear. The grille—the same as the one featured on the GV80 SUV—neatly blends into a distinctive quad lamp front light set up, and that horizontal two-light bar theme can be seen throughout the vehicle’s lighting package. As with the 2020 model, the 2021 G80 has a 118.5-inch wheelbase, meaning it’s again bigger than the competition, the Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5-Series.

This understated sense of sophistication carries through to the interior. Inside, the G80 offers a spate of luxurious details, like high-gloss, open-pore wood, leather seats and subtle metal trim. There’s also a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14.5-inch central touchscreen from which you’ll be able to access a number of driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and automated emergency braking. Additionally, a new system called Highway Driving Assist II will help you change lanes at the touch of a turn signal.

Crack open the hood and you now have two new powertrain options in place of the second-generation G80s’s naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6. The base option is a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four that produces 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. And, if you want even more power, that can be upgraded to a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that churns 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque.

The company has yet to announce pricing information, but Car and Driver expects that it will start just under $50,000 with a full-loaded model coming in around $75,000. Expect the sedan to hit dealerships later this year.