Genovation’s Lightning Fast Electric Corvette Just Broke its Own Land Speed Record

It feels like with each passing week, electric cars get a little bit faster. But despite the best efforts of other manufacturers, no one’s been able to top the Genovation GXE’s speed record. And two years it first set a record with a top speed of 209 mph, the modified Corvette has gone and done it again.

The all-electric speedster managed to surpass its previous top speed during testing at Bohmer Proving Grounds located in Merritt Island, Florida, when it topped out at a stunning 210.2 mph, reports CNET. That mark makes the vehicle the world’s fastest street-legal electric car.

That the car surpassed speeds of 200mph should come as a surprise to no one. Genovation’s all-electric Corvette, a modified C7 Grand Sport, sports a breathtaking 800 hp powertrain. All that power comes courtesy of two electric motors fueled by five different battery packs. The car also comes with the GM’s original seven-speed manual transmission as an option, for those who feel that part of the thrill of driving fast is shifting through the gears themselves. For those who don’t, it’s also available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Amazingly, the GXE still hasn’t reached the speeds promised when the latest model debuted in 2018. At the time, Genovation touted a top speed of 220 mph for the car. According to CNET, the company said there’s more record breaking to come, which would signal they’ve not given up on that number just yet.

Genovation isn’t the the only electric car company with its eye on the record books. In July, Lotus announced the Evija, 2,000 hp electric car it said may be the most powerful production car of all time. Porsche and Tesla are currently fighting over the record for fastest production electric vehicle to run at the storied Nürburgring-Nordschleife track in Germany.

Of course, the GXE’s record-breaking speed comes at a sky-high price. The car, which is limited to a production run of just 750, sells for $750,000.