Mercedes-Benz’s Museum Boasts 160 Historic Cars, and You Can See Every One in a Virtual Tour

The coronavirus pandemic may have temporarily shuttered the physical Mercedes-Benz Museum, but car lovers can still indulge their passion with an immersive virtual tour.

Representing the full history of the automobile from 1886 and well into the future, the Mercedes-Benz Museum is located in the carmaker’s hometown of Stuttgart, Germany. Housed in a massive 16,500-square-foot space, it boasts 160 historically significant vehicles and several exhibits spread across nine levels. But all of it will remain closed to the public until the global Covid-19 outbreak subsides.

Thankfully, the institution was well-equipped for such an event, having established a strong digital presence that allows anyone to get a detailed look inside. The virtual tour is broken in three multifaceted categories: Legend, Collection and Fascination of Technology. Each one contains not only extensive written information and numerous photographs of every vehicle on display, but also a 360-degree viewfinder to get a sense of the architectural space.

Legend consists of seven chronologically displayed exhibitions that recount the history of Mercedes, from the birth of the automotive industry all the way through to the development of advanced motorsport models. Collection is compiled thematically with the carriers gallery showcasing trucks and vans, for example, and another featuring glamorous celebrity vehicles. Fascination of Technology offers a glimpse into the company’s many technical achievements and the forward-thinking mindset it hopes will propel the brand for many years to come.

A guided tour is also available on Instagram and a nearly hour-long YouTube exploration of the museum at night offers even more for the automotively inclined to chew on until it’s safe to book a ticket to Stuttgart.