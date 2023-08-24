The New Hummer Earthcruiser Turns the Electric Supertruck Into a High-Tech Camper

You can now take the GMC Hummer EV camping.

The Detroit automaker has just unveiled an upfit for the truck version of its battery-powered behemoth. The accessory is basically a high-tech camper shell that allows Hummer owners to convert the sold-out EV into an overlander.

GMC teamed up with Oregon-based EarthCruiser Overland to develop the new upfit. The accessory sits in the vehicle’s bed and fully integrates into the EV’s chassis. The upfit has a carbon-fiber housing that seamlessly blends in with the muscular design of the new Hummer, and is 217 inches long and 117 inches tall when when in fully expanded “Camping Mode” (and 90 inches in “Drive Mode”).

Inside the GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser Upfit GMC

In “Camping Mode” the upfit turns the Hummer into a camper with 80 inches of standing room inside. The cabin features everything you need for life on the road, including a full-size bed, a fully stocked kitchenette, plenty of storage and an indoor and outdoor shower. There’s even a 7.0-inch touchscreen display you can use to control everything, including the unit’s water heater.

The new Hummer may be more efficient than its gas-powered predecessors, but it doesn’t compare all that well to other battery-powered trucks and SUVs. Luckily, the upfit doesn’t sound as if it will put undue pressure on the EV’s battery. The roof of the accessory is lined with solar panels that feed the 6-kWh electric system that keeps all its features running. EarthCruiser website says the panels can provide enough juice for up to seven days of off-the-grid power too.

The Hummer EV EarthCruiser Upfit will make its public debut at this weekend’s Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado. A price has yet to be announced, but you can expect the accessory to fetch a hefty premium when it finally goes on sale next year. You can reserve yours now through Earthcruiser’s website.

