The Hummer Has Been Reborn as a Zero-Emission, 1000 HP Supertruck. Here’s What You Need to Know.

It took a little bit longer than expected, but the Hummer is finally back. And based on our first real look at the eagerly anticipated supertruck, things are going to be a whole lot different this time around.

On Tuesday night, after months of teasing and a Covid-19-related delay, GMC finally unveiled the reborn Hummer in a pulsating commercial aired during game one of the World Series. But while the hulking utility vehicle bears a striking visual resemblance to its predecessor, that’s where the similarities end. The first Hummer and its follow-up, the H2, came to represent gas-guzzling decadence. The new version is an all-electric, battery-powered bruiser that sounds like it can do it all.

“The all-new GMC Hummer EV will be the first of its breed—an open-air, all-electric supertruck with zero emissions and zero limits,” vehicle’s chief engineer, Al Oppenheiser, said in a statement. “It will have the capability to go almost anywhere, on- or off-road, combining screaming performance with a nearly silent ride.”

Engine, Specs, Performance—and Range

Since it was first announced, GMC had made clear that the new Hummer’s electric powertrain would not come at the expense of power. And based on what we know about the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1, it sure sounds like the automaker has stuck to its promise. The EV will feature a three-motor—one on the front axle, two on the rear—powertrain capable of producing a stunning 1,000 horsepower and an even more impressive 11,500 lb-ft of torque, signaling that it will be able to rival the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T from the get-go. And the Hummer will be quick, too, able to rocket form zero to 60 mph in just three seconds.

Of course, when it comes to EVs, horsepower and acceleration time aren’t the only important figures. Range is arguably even more important. GMC estimates that the new Hummer will be able to go 350 miles on a single charge of its Ultium battery. While that’s nowhere near the promised 500-mile range of the Cybertruck, it will almost certainly make the vehicle one of the longest-range EVs on the road when it finally goes on sale. Plus, 800-volt DC fast charging will allow you to add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. But it should be noted that we don’t know how towing a particularly heavy payload will affect that figure. And, on that score, as of writing it’s unclear how much the truck will be able to tow.

Crab Mode and Other Cutting-Edge Features

Of course, will be a lot more to the Hummer EV than beefy power and lightning-quick acceleration. The pickup will be loaded with a number of high-tech features and options that will increase its utility and off-roading abilities. These include the much ballyhooed Crab Mode, which will allow it to drive diagonally and perform perfect-circle tank turns, like the R1T. There will also be a first-of-its-kind Extract Mode, which will raise the truck six inches so you can surmount unexpected obstacles like boulders or bodies of water. The latter mode won’t be available initially, but will arrive as a software update by 2023. The vehicle’s water-proof underbody will also be equipped with the new 18-camera UltraVision system so you know exactly what you’re driving over at all times.

Like so many other of General Motor’s top-tier vehicles, the new Hummer will come equipped with the company’s Super Cruise driver assistance tech. As the debut video shows, this will allow for hands-free driving as well as automatic lane changing on more than 200,000 miles of road throughout the US.

Hummer’s Interior and Exterior

Although GMC has been teasing the new Hummer’s headlights and light-up grille, as well its silhouette, for months, Tuesday’s video offered the first comprehensive look at the EV. It’s not as unorthodox as the Cybertruck, but it also doesn’t look like any other truck on the road right now. The automaker’s designers have combined the first militarized Hummer with the more conventional H2, resulting in a sleek-yet-burly convertible truck that will look imposing on- or off-road thanks to huge 35-inch- Goodyear Wrangler All Territory tires.

While the new Hummer’s roots can be seen in its exterior, its interior is another story. Inside the roomy cabin, the EV looks much more like a luxury Cadillac than a workhorse GMC truck. The dashboard is basically covered in screens, including a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, both of which are powered by Epic Games’ Unreal 3-D engine. Meanwhile, premium sound is delivered via a 14-speaker Bose audio system. The finishing touch and the design’s pièce de résistance is the Infinity Roof, which will make you feel like you’re driving with the top down even if the fully transparent roof panels are in place.

Four Versions to Choose From

The Edition 1 Hummer featured in Tuesday’s commercial will be just the first of at least four versions of the supertruck GMC plans to bring to market. It will be the only model available when the Hummer EV goes on sale next year, but will be followed in 2022 by a slightly more affordable three-motor version called the 3X. That truck will produce 800 horsepower and 9,500 lb-ft and have a range in excess of 300 miles. It will be followed in 2023, by the two-motor 2X and in 2024 by the entry-level 2. The latter two Hummers will be able to churn out 625 horses and 7,400 lb-ft of twist, but the 2X will be able to go 300 miles on a charge, while the 2 will only be able to go 250 miles. An SUV variant is also expected to arrive in 2023, though performance info wasn’t immediately available.

The Hummer’s Price: More Expensive Than the Cybertruck

The original Hummer was always a premium-priced vehicle, especially compared to GM’s other trucks and SUVs like the Chevy Silverado and GMC Suburban, and that will carry over to this latest, zero-emission iteration. The Edition 1 will start at $112,595 when it goes on sale next fall, while the 3X will start at $99,995, the 2X at $89,995 and the 2 at $79,995. Whichever Hummer you choose, expect it to cost more than the Cybertruck, which Tesla claims will cost between $39,900 and $69,900 depending on the number of motors. It will also surpass Rivian’s R1T, which will cost between $70,500 and $80,500 depending on battery pack size.

While you will have to wait until next year to finally get behind the wheel of the Edition 1, you can reserve yours now through GMC’s website with a $100 deposit.