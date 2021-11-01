A Chevy App Posted the New Electric Hummer’s Range at 334 Miles. GMC Says It’s Wrong.

GMC’s sibling company Chevrolet may have just accidentally leaked the new Hummer’s range.

An eagle-eyed General Motors obsessive appears to have stumbled across the eagerly anticipated EV’s range when they updated the MyChevrolet app late last week, reports Autoblog. While browsing the program’s Energy Assist page they found an entry for the Hummer that listed a range of 334 miles. But GMC claims that number is inaccurate.

The discovery was made by Hummer Chat forum user BahamaTodd. They shared a screengrab from the app that shows the estimated range figures for the automaker’s EVs, including 334 miles for the new Hummer on a full battery. Another image from their post showed a map illustrating how far they could expect to drive the all-electric truck before needing to recharge its battery.

BahamaTodd’s findings suggests that the EV’s range will fall short of the 350-mile range target that GMC promised when the reborn truck was announced just over a year ago. The listing on MyChevrolet is 95 percent of what the automaker had been hoping for (though it easily beats out the other EVs listed, the Chevy Bolt sedan and EUV, which have ranges of 259 and 247 miles, respectively). We’ve seen other marque’s miss by more, but we’re sure GMC would like to squeeze another 16 miles out of the Hummer’s Ultium battery if it’s at all possible.

And it sounds like that’s exactly what GMC will try to do before an official EPA rating is released. When reached for comment on Monday morning a representative for the automaker told Robb Report: “The GMC Hummer EV range that was accidentally posted on the MyChevrolet app is not accurate. GMC is still working on validating range estimates. Stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks.”

So, is the MyChevrolet app number legit or simply an inaccurate placeholder? We should find out soon. Production of the Hummer EV Edition 1, which is the only version of the truck that will be available as part of the 2022 model year, is expected to begin within the coming weeks. Although that limited run sold out within 10 minutes, there’s still one left if you’re willing to pay the Neiman Marcus markup.