Want the Hummer EV? You’ll Have to Wait Years to Get Your Hands on One

Anyone looking to buy the GMC Hummer EV is in for a long wait.

The all-electric supertruck and SUV are sold out for at least the next two years, according to GM Authority. Even if you’ve already reserved the EV, you may be waiting until 2024 for delivery.

The news shouldn’t come as a complete shock. In March, GMC brand chief Duncan Aldred said that the marque had already received 65,000 reservations for the EV, and that while production was “slightly ahead of plan” some of those units “probably” wouldn’t be delivered until 2024. The reservation pool has only grown since then, as has the wait to get the vehicle.

Both version of the Hummer EV are sold out for two years GMC

Last month, at the unveiling of the fully electric Sierra truck, Aldred revealed that the brand had now received 90,000 and because of this both versions of the Hummer EV are “sold out for two years or more,” according to the website. What seemed likely in the spring now seems definite in the fall.

A representative for GMC’s parent company, General Motors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report on Tuesday.

This backlog might explain why GMC closed the reservation book for the Hummer EV last month. Production of the vehicle began late last year at General Motors’s Factory Zero plant in Michigan. Since then, 2,570 of the zero-emission beasts have rolled off the line. Production has picked up recently, though. In September, the factory built over 700 Hummer EVs, which represents about 27 percent of those built to date.

Despite the delay, don’t expect demand for GMC’s bruiser to dissipate anytime soon. The reborn ‘90s classic is one of the most impressive EVs currently available from a performance standpoint. The top-of-the-line Edition 1 variant has an Ultium-powered drivetrain that can produce 1,000 hp and 11,500 ft lbs of torque. It also has a range of 329 miles. With numbers like that, the commanding vehicle will remain coveted for the foreseeable future.