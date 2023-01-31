The All-Electric Hummer SUV Is Going Into Production This Week

The long wait for the GMC Hummer EV SUV is finally almost over.

The Detroit automaker started building the SUV variant of its incredibly popular EV on at its Factory Zero plant on Monday, nearly three years after it was first announced, reports Car and Driver. The first examples built will all be the sold-out Edition 1, which should start making its way to reservation holders later this quarter.

The announcement was made by the marque’s global vice president Duncan Aldred on Monday. The company currently has a backlog of 90,000 Hummers to build, according to the magazine, which might explain why it stopped taking orders for the incredibly popular EV late last year. The backlog is said to be split evenly between the SUV and truck (or, as the brand is now calling it, the SUT) variant. Both Hummer EVs, along with the upcoming Sierra EV Denali, will be built at Factory Zero.

Inside the GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 GMC

The Hummer EV SUV may have a slightly different shape than its sibling, but it’s still a battery-powered behemoth. The Edition 1 is built on General Motor’s Ultium platform and will have a tri-motor powertrain—one motor in front, two in the back—that will pump out a combined 830 horses and 11,500 ft lbs of twist to its four wheels. Despite its imposing stature, the EV will still be able to sprint from zero-to-60 mph in 3.5 seconds when “Watts to Freedom” mode is engaged. GMC also says it will have a range of 300 miles and will offer fast charging when you’re running low on battery. As with the SUT Edition 1, it’s available in just one color: Moonshot Green Matte.

After the Edition 1, there will be two versions of the Hummer EV SUV to buy. The “entry-level” EV2 will have a dual-motor powertrain that will generate 625 hp and 7,400 ft lbs of torque, while the EV2X will have the same tri-motor powertrain that produces 830 hp and 11,500 ft lbs of torque, just like the Edition 1.

Orders for both versions of the Hummer EV are still closed, but expect that to change as the company begins to catch up on the backlog of reservations. When you are able to order the SUV version again, pricing will begin at $84,650. That’s not inexpensive, by any means, but it’s a lot less than the first Hummer EV SUV went for this past weekend. That example was auctioned off by Barrett Jackson for $500,000, with all proceeds going to Tread Lightly!, a non-profit dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation.