Watch: GMC Just Teased the New Electric Hummer—and It’s Coming This Fall

The global pandemic may have slowed down the new Hummer, but it won’t stop it. And while the eagerly anticipated vehicle isn’t ready to make its debut quite yet, it will be in a just a matter of months.

General Motors Truck Company (GMC) confirmed in a press release Tuesday that its buzzed-about electric truck and SUV will finally debut this fall. The automaker also revealed that the vehicles are set to go into production in late 2021, strongly suggesting that the new Hummer will make its way to dealerships shortly after.

After teasing the rebooted Hummer in a Lebron James-starring commercial during the Super Bowl, GMC had intended to give its new EVs their big debut back in May. That date was pushed back indefinitely after the US, like the rest of the globe, was struck by the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the delay, the automaker has continued to insist that development of the vehicle was continuing as scheduled, and Tuesday’s announcement suggests that remains the case.

Along with the announcement of the Hummer’s upcoming debut, GMC also released a new teaser video (above). The clip, which again features James, offers up more of a peek at the vehicle than ever before. Although the truck and SUV remain shrouded in shadow, the profile of both vehicles can be clearly made out. As with the previous look at the vehicles’ grille, this glimpse hints that the EVs will bear a striking resemblance to their gas-guzzling ancestors, with a few modern flourishes thrown in for good measure.

Although details surrounding the new Hummer remain scarce, what we have heard is mighty exciting. Both versions will be built on General Motors’ third-generation EV architecture, and will produce 1,000 horse power and 11,500 ft-lbs of torque. The vehicles are also said to be able to zoom from zero-to-60 mph in three seconds flat and be powered by large-format Ultium batteries that will allow them to travel up to 400 miles on a single charge.