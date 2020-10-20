GMC Is Unveiling the New All-Electric Hummer Tonight. Watch the Livestream Here.

General Motors will throw down the gauntlet to Tesla tonight as it unveils the much-hyped 2022 GMC Hummer EV. The Detroit automaker has billed the zero-emission ride the “world’s first all-electric supertruck,” effectively snubbing Elon Musk and his prized Cybertruck.

The next-gen Hummer, which has been kept under wraps save for a few teasers, will take center stage at a livestreamed event that will kick off at 8 pm EST. You can watch the whole spectacle above, and should you like what you see, the marque will be accepting reservations during the world premiere for $100 a pop.

The battery-powered pickup represents a new chapter for GMC. Departing from the gas-guzzling brutes of yore, the resurrected Hummer will be the first to sport Ultium batteries and promises to be at once silent, sustainable and sturdy.

If the touted stats are any indication, it’ll be mighty powerful, too. GMC is promising 1,000 horses and an eye-popping 11,500 lb-ft of twist. (That crazy number is likely the amount of torque at the wheels and represents motor torque that’s been multiplied through the transmission’s drive ratio.) The EV can reportedly soar from zero to 60 mph in three seconds flat and offers an impressive range of 400 miles. For context, the range-topping Cybertruck is expected to achieve more than 500 miles in range and accelerate to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds.

Beyond grunt, the electric Humvee will be able to drive diagonally thanks to the aptly named Crab Mode. This clever four-wheel steering system, which is available as an optional extra, should improve maneuverability and make it easy to change direction on a dime.

When it comes to aesthetics, GMC has been quite tight-lipped. However, judging by the previous teasers, the truck will feature Hummer’s signature slotted grille and boxy silhouette. It also appears to have “Hummer” backlit across the front of the truck and an open-air design in which you can remove the roof. Inside, we’ve spied a futuristic digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, which span 12 and 15 inches, respectively.

The Hummer EV is expected to go into production at GMC’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant next fall. This means GMC’s supertruck could hit the market before the Cybertruck, which is scheduled to be released in late 2021.

Get your hundred smackers ready, folks.