These 4 Ruf-Tuned Porsche 911s Are Heading to Auction Next Year

It can be hard to improve upon a Porsche, but German tuner Ruf Automobile has spent the past few decades showing that it’s possible. And now, a stunning mini-collection of their elevated sports cars is headed to auction.

Gooding & Company will offer four Ruf-tuned Porsches as part of its annual Amelia Island sales event next March. Whether you value about performance or style, at least one of these gorgeous speed machines is likely to appeal to you.

Although Ruf was founded at the tail-end of the ‘30s, the shop’s true breakthrough didn’t come until it started working on Porsches in the early ‘80s. It’s no secret why. The tuner has repeatedly found ways to get more out of the German marque’s already excellent powertrains, while also making their cars look even cooler—especially if you’re a fan of bright colors. Each model is built in-house and comes with one of the tuner’s W09 VIN numbers.

1998 Ruf Turbo R Cabriolet Gooding & Company

You can’t really ask for a better show of what makes a Ruf build special than the cars on offer at the auction. The quartet includes a pair of matching 1998 Turbo Rs finished in paint-to-sample Blutorange, or blood orange, and equipped with a twin-turbocharged flat-six. The coupé is one of just 15 examples, while the cabriolet is the only open-top Turbo R Ruf built. There’s also a 1997 BTR2 in Speed Yellow that sports a fixed “whale tail” rear spoiler and has an overhauled engine that can generate 420 hp. Finally, there’s an all-white 2007 RK Coupe that’s one of just two Ruf built. It’s based on the 718 Cayman and is equipped with a compressor engine and mechanical turbocharger that combine to pump out 434 horses.

“In recent years, collectors have begun to recognize the significance of the Ruf marque, particularly the W09-serial numbered cars built in-house in Pfaffenhausen,” Gooding & Company senior specialist David Brynan said in a statement. “Not only are these cars extremely rare, but they also exemplify the exceptional attention to detail and engineering excellence that have become synonymous with RUF. We are thrilled to present this fantastic collection at Amelia Island, which consists of four outstanding and highly individualized cars from a knowledgeable private collector.”

2007 Ruf RK Coupe Gooding & Company

No estimates have been announced for any of the Rufs, but one has to imagine they’ll fetch top dollar considering their capability and exclusivity. Gooding and & Company certainly seems to have high hopes for the cars. The four modified Porsches are the headliners of the Amelia Island auction, after all.