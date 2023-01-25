A Stable of Jaw-Dropping Ferraris Is Heading to Auction This Spring—Get a First Look Here

Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auction will have a distinct Italian feel.

A number of coveted Ferraris are scheduled to hit the block when the auction house’s annual sale takes place the first week of March. These aren’t any old Prancing Horses, either—they’re all premier examples of some of the revered marque’s finest models.

There will be something on offer for nearly every kind of Ferrari collector. Because of this, it’s close to impossible to choose a headline listing, but our favorite is the 1962 250 GT SWB California Spider (picture above). Roadsters don’t come much better looking than this US-spec two-door, which features head-turning coachwork by Scaglietti and comes finished in dreamy Azzurro Metallizzato. A Tipo 168 V-12 under the hood means it’s got plenty of pep, while a refined suspension ensures it rides as smooth as it looks. It’s no wonder the auction house expects the gorgeous roadster to sell for between $18 million and $20 million.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta Gooding & Company

If you’re looking for something with a roof, there’s also the 1958 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta. It’s one of just 78 250 GTs ever built, and one of only 36 with a single-louver body style. The competition-tuned V-12 also has some flash thanks to a tricolor race stripe that neatly bisects its silver gray body. It’s expected to go for between $6 million and $8 million.

Interested in something a little older? There’s also a rare 1953 250 MM Spider Series II. The fully restored Mille Miglia racer has a three-liter V-12, a long-range fuel tank and a two-tone maroon and gray finish. It’s available for the first in 35 years and could fetch between $3 million and $5 million.

1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Gooding & Company

Believe it or not, there are even more drool-worthy Prancing Horses on offer. Other notable listings include an almost wholly original dark blue 1967 275 GTB/4 with less than 11,000 miles on the odometer (expected to sell for between $3.5 million to $4 million). There’s also a rare US-spec 1973 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider ($2.5 million to $3 million) that’s won its fair share of awards at classic car shows over the last decade. Other Ferraris you can bid on include a 1990 F40 ($3 million to $3.5 million), a 1964 500 Superfast ($2 million to $2.5 million), a 1965 275 GTB ($2 million to $2.4 million), 250 GT Lusso ($1.8 million to $2.4 million) and a 1971 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider ($550,000 to $650,000).

If you’re looking for a Ferrari (or two) to add to your collection, Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island auction is looking like an event that can’t be missed. The two-day event runs from March 2 to March 3.