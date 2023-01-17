From Pebble Beach to St. Andrews: These Golf Simulators Let You Play The World’s Best—and Toughest—Courses at Home

Golf lovers who don’t live in a place where it’s warm and sunny all year long face the same question every time winter rolls around: How do you keep your game sharp when it’s too cold to play?

HD Golf just might have a solution that will help you keep your finely tuned swing intact without having to spend time on the links during the year’s coldest months. The Ontario, Canada-based company makes luxury home simulators that you can use to keep your long and short game in tip-top shape year-round. That’s because the high-tech rigs will let you test yourself, virtually, on some of the world’s finest (and toughest) courses.

The company currently offers three residential models, each of which comes with a metal-framed screen, HDTV projector, computer, ball-tracking system, professional-grade tee mat and speakers. The image projected onto either a 16:9 or 4:3 screen—which measures anywhere from 9 by 14 feet and 11 by 17 feet—combines high-resolution digital imaging with satellite and geophysical data to create lifelike 3-D models. Meanwhile, the brand’s IST computer vision ball tracking technology captures and analyzes your swing and hit quality, to deliver the most accurate simulation results possible. It’s a wildly different experience from playing Golden Tee back in the day, which explains why pros like Adam Scott, Zach Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau all use the company’s simulators.

One of HD Golf’s luxury home simulators HD Golf

Those core features are enough for most golfers, but HD Golf also comes packed with an array of playable championship-level courses. You can try your hand at Pebble Beach or St. Andrews in January without having to bundle up. New courses are available all the time, too, like Jack Nicklaus Signature’s Punta Espada, which was added last November.

Looking to stop your golf skills from going into hibernation? Reach out to HD Golf now for info on buying one of its systems. No pricing information is available on the company’s website, but be prepared to spend big. Past reporting puts the cost for one of the company’s simulators between $35,000 and $70,000.