A Hennessey Convertible Hypercar

Texas-based tuner John Hennessey developed his Venom F5 hypercar from the ground up and began deliveries of it in 2021; one was part of an exclusive package in our gift guide last year. Hennessey and Robb Report now return with the new Venom F5 Roadster. This unique offer includes one of only 30 examples of the 1,817 hp convertible to be produced—and the opportunity to put it through its paces (with instruction from a pro driver) at Circuit of the Americas, site of Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix.

Complementing the car is a matching limited-edition chronograph featuring a case formed from a single block of sapphire crystal and engraved with your roadster’s serial number. To present you with both, Hennessey Special Vehicles will fly you first-class round-trip and provide three nights at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin. And since the Venom F5 isn’t meant to be a daily driver, you will also be sent home with a truly Lone Star State–style grocery getter, the 558 hp Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck. The offer expires March 31. $4.2 million

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.