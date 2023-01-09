Hennessey Turned the 1,817 HP Venom F5 Hypercar Into an Even Faster Track Beast

It shouldn’t be possible, but Hennessey just found a way to make the Venom F5 even more track friendly.

The Texas-based tuner has just unveiled the new Venom F5 Revolution, which is lighter than its predecessors and delivers more downforce. It’s the kind of track monster that enthusiasts dream of, but can also still be driven on public roads.

The Venom F5 was introduced back in 2020 with the express purpose of breaking the 300-mph barrier and becoming the world’s fastest production vehicle. Neither the coupé nor convertible has managed to achieve this as far as the official record books are concerned, but the brand believes it’s just a matter of time. No such claims were made of the latest derivative of the Venom F5—at least not yet—but that doesn’t make it any less intriguing. That’s because the latest version, while still street-legal, was designed to be at its best on the track.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Hennessey

Hennessey has re-engineered the Revolution so that it’s lighter and also thoroughly revised its aerodynamic package. The tuner has done everything it can to trim weight and says its hypercar will tip the scale at less than 3,000 pounds which is at least 50 pounds lighter than past versions. Meanwhile, the modifications to the vehicle’s almost entirely carbon-fiber body include larger diffusers in the front and back, a brand-new roof scoop and a giant rear wing with the American flag on its end caps. The changes will increase downforce significantly, which should allow for even better handling in the corners. The shop hasn’t said how much total downforce it can create, but it did reveal that the rear wing will produce more than 800 pounds of downforce at 186 mph and 1,400 pounds at 249 mph.

The Revolution’s powertrain appears to have mostly been left alone. The speed demon will be powered by the same mid-mounted 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in its predecessors. The mill, which delivers power to the rear axle via a competition-grade automated single-clutch gearbox, is plenty potent, able to pump out up to 1,817 horses, 1,193 ft lbs of twist and redline at 8,200 rpm. No top speed target has been announced, but rest assured that it will get around the track quickly. It also comes standard with an aggressively tuned double-wishbone suspension and carbon ceramic brakes.

Hennessey

“From the outset, we designed the Venom F5 hypercar to be ultra-light and monstrously powerful, with dynamics to match,” chief engineer John ‘Heinrocket’ Heinricy said in a statement. “So, taking these ingredients and adding track-focused aerodynamics, suspension, and gearing, enabled us to create a machine that is the ultimate visceral and emotional driving experience.”

The Venom F5 has been a limited-run vehicle so far, and the Revolution will be no different. Hennessy plans to build just 24 examples of the track-focused beast. Prepare to make a hearty investment in the car, though, as it will go for $2.7 million, which is a half-million more than past versions.

