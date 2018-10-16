The World’s Fastest SUV Beats a Bugatti Chiron

Since 1991, Hennessey Performance—the Texas-based car tuning company that specializes in modifying supercars from Ferrari, McLaren, Dodge, Porsche, and other top manufacturers—has been making fast cars faster. The team recently set their sights on the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and the resulting HPE1200 upgrade package is nothing short of spectacular. Powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine (the same one used in the Dodge Challenger Hellcat), the base Jeep Trackhawk already boasted an impressive 707 hp and mid-11 second quarter-mile performance.

But Hennessey Performance clearly revels in pushing the envelope in terms of how it’s possible to extend the original hardware. The design team envisioned a modified HPE1200 engine that consists of upgraded pistons, rods, ported cylinder heads, camshaft upgrade, long tube stainless steel headers, and a 4.5-liter supercharger system. That translates to 1,200 hp and 1,100 ft lbs of torque at the motor and 1,003 hp and 892 ft lbs of torque at the wheels.

“Our team really enjoys pushing the limits and discovering what’s possible with the vehicles we build,” says company founder and CEO John Hennessey. “Some may say that it’s pointless to build an SUV quicker than nearly every supercar and hypercar on the market today. I say that is exactly the point. Thankfully, we have many customers who also share our passion.”

The jeep can now go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds flat on its way to a quarter-mile time of 9.66 seconds at 145 miles per hour. That standout speed makes the Hennessey-tuned jeep the quickest accelerating SUV on the planet.

Hennessey contends that the HPE1200 Trackhawk is as fast as a Bugatti Chiron, yet has room for 4 passengers and luggage—and when you get right down to it, what more could you ask for?

Only 24 units of the HPE1200 Trackhawk will be produced at a base price of $179,000. Available for export to international markets, the Hennessey Trackhawk can be purchased directly from Hennessey or from select Jeep dealers.