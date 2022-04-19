Hennessey Starts Building Its Largest Truck Ever, the 1,026 HP Mammoth 6×6

After two long years, Hennessey has started building the largest truck in its 30-year history.

The aptly named Mammoth 6×6, which was unveiled in September 2020, officially entered production on Tuesday. The Texas-based tuner plans to make just 12 examples a year of the monstrous six-wheeler that will start at an equally imposing half a million.

To recap, the Mammoth is based on a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX that has been punched up to deliver even more power and presence. Under the chest-height hood, the existing 717 hp, supercharged Hellcat V-8 has been swapped for a 7.0-liter Hellephant engine tuned to churn out a massive 1,026 hp. Similarly, the torque has jumped from 650 ft lbs to 969 ft lbs to help propel the monster truck forward.

“Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6×6 is definitely turned up to 12,” founder and CEO John Hennessey said in a statement.

Beyond performance upgrades, Hennessey extended the base by an extra 4 feet and added a third axle to accommodate the additional two wheels. Dwarfing regular pickups, the finished Mammoth is almost 24 feet long, 7 feet high and 7.3 feet wide. The truck is also equipped with an off-road kit, including a locking rear axle, Bilstein suspension and thick 37-inch tires covering 20-inch rims.

Elsewhere, the 6×6 sports uprated front and rear bumpers, along with an array of LED lights to help attract even more attention. Inside, the four-door offers a custom interior to add to the exclusivity.

“Everything on the Mammoth 6×6 is bigger, badder and more imposing—plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road,” added Hennessey. “It’s the undisputed king of the road.”

Maybe everything really is bigger in Texas.

The Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX starts at $449,950 and can be ordered now through authorized Ram retailers or directly with Hennessey.

Check out more photos below: