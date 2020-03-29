Designer Henrik Fisker on the Mantra That Brought the BMW Z8 to Life

Henrik Fisker has been an innovator and disrupter in the field of transportation since graduating from ArtCenter College of Design in Switzerland more than three decades ago. The former president and CEO of BMW Designworks USA crafted the BMW Z8 before moving on to Aston Martin and envisioning the DB9 and V8 Vantage. But, arguably, he’s most recognized for the eponymous Fisker Automotive and the $102,000 Karma hybrid sedan, a model that had its plug pulled in 2013 due to investment and supplier struggles (Karma has since been reborn as a new marque under different ownership).

Since then, the consummate entrepreneur has been busy collaborating on passion projects, including a 164-foot superyacht concept he designed with Benetti in 2016. His latest venture, however, is more proletarian: the Fisker Ocean, an all-electric SUV whose interior features materials made from recycled T-shirts, plastic bottles and fishing nets. Says Fisker: “This will be a real game changer—a sustainable and affordable luxury car.”