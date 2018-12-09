History Lesson: Here’s How Race Cars Earned Their Stripes

“The most iconic liveries are the ones born out of simplicity,” says Jaguar’s director of design, Ian Callum, who spent the better part of the 1990s working as the chief designer at TWR, a British racing team and engineering firm. “Fundamentally, stripes matter; they accentuate a car’s forms. By using stripes in a certain way, you can give a car a unity that it might not otherwise have.”

Up until the late 1960s, international racing circuits featured solid-color paint schemes, which indicated the nationality of the car manufacturer or driver. When sponsorships entered the fray in 1968, more intricate liveries came to life. The following decade, bright colors were the avor of the moment, but Lotus bucked that trend by introducing the John Player Special, an all-black paint scheme that spotlighted its sponsors in gold. “It was really amazing, as you had these clean lines of the car that went along with the elegance of the black color,” says Giorgio Piola, Motorsport Network’s head of technical analysis and illustration. “The car came to be known as the Black Beauty.”

Two decades later, Callum elaborated upon that clean graphic concept by designing a two-tone purple paint scheme for the Silk Cut Racing team’s Jaguar XJR-14. “It was the idea to make it look like it was covered in a blanket of purple silk material,” he explains. “This was really the first attempt to cover a car with something more interesting than just stripes. The graphic showcased the shape of the car instead of trying to disguise it.”

Artistic and cohesive livery designs, although the most memorable, were uncommon throughout the 1970s and are even rarer today. According to Callum, the reason for that is racing’s commercial imperative. “It is such a difficult exercise,” he says. “When someone is paying millions of dollars they want their pound of flesh.”