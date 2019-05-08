Hispano Suiza’s New Electric Carmen Pays Homage to the Marque’s Art Deco Past

More than merely appropriating the once-famous name, reborn Hispano Suiza is headed by Miguel Suqué Mateu, the great-grandson of the original company’s cofounder. “Launching the Carmen realizes a lifetime’s ambition for me and my family,” says Mateu. “From the early 1900s to the 1940s, Hispano-Suiza cars were famed for their exquisite luxury and meticulous attention to technical and engineering details. We created the Carmen ‘hyperlux grand tourer’ using this same DNA.”

Designed and built in Barcelona, the two-seat hypercar combines a fully electric power train using two 375 kW motors, one at each rear wheel and was developed with QEV Technologies, a company with extensive experience in FIA Formula E series competition. The Carmen’s carbon-fiber monocoque is wrapped in the same material as the body, which features scissor doors and a drag coefficient lower than the benchmark Porsche 918 Spyder. And while carbon fiber underlies the architecture of the interior, the surface employs plush leather, turned aluminum and rich wood, as did all the past Hispanos.