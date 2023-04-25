This Ripsaw Tank Is One of the Most Insane ‘Fast & Furious’ Vehicles. Now It’s Headed to Auction.

The Howe & Howe Ripsaw may not be the most iconic Fast & Furious vehicle, but it’s among the most insane. And now it’s going up for auction.

Next month, Mecum Auctions is selling the 2009 Ripsaw used during the filming of The Fate of the Furious (a.k.a. F8) as part of its Indy 2023 event. The off-roader has seen better days, but the auction represents one of the best chances you’ll have this year to buy a standout movie car.

Since its fourth installment, the Fast & Furious franchise has been an exercise in one-upmanship. Each new entry features bigger stunts, more diabolical villains and more outlandish rides than its predecessor. That’s why it’s little wonder that Howe & Howe’s extreme all-terrain vehicle eventually made its way into the series. As its rugged design and gnarly tank treads may have given away, the Ripsaw was originally developed for use in combat situations. In fact, it was the US Department of Defense that hooked producers up with the off-roader.

2009 Howe & Howe Ripsaw Mecum Auctions

Of course, the Ripsaw that’ll hit the block has spent its time roaming movie sets, rather than patrolling war zones. This example is actually a prototype built by Howe & Howe and has the VIN number (000000001) to prove it, according to the auction listing. The vehicle, which also appeared in both G.I. Joe movies, wears the same military-style paint job that it had in the 2017 film, too.

The imposing bruiser is powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax V-8 diesel engine connected to an Allison automatic transmission that is capable of churning out 800 horses and 1,200 ft lbs of twist. No performance numbers are provided, but a behind-the-scenes featurette from the movie said the Ripsaw was able to blast across a frozen lake at speeds of over 60 mph. The photos accompanying the listing make clear that the F8 Ripsaw is no longer in mint condition, but it remains functional and looks like plenty of fun. Just be warned that you’ll need to drive this one off-road—the all-terrain vehicle is, unsurprisingly, not street-legal.

You’ll get your chance to bid on the Ripsaw at Indy 2023, which runs from May 12 to 20. The auction house expects the off-roader to sell for between $150,000 and $180,000. That’s definitely a lot for something you can’t drive on public roads, but it’s a lot less than the $750,000 it cost originally.

