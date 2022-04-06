Hugh Grant’s Pristine 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish Is Heading to Auction

It’s hard to get more British than Aston Martin and Hugh Grant. Coincidentally, the two icons from across the pond are responsible for a sleek Vanquish that’s just been listed for auction.

The coupé in question, which will go under the gavel at Bonhams this weekend, was originally ordered by the acclaimed actor after production wrapped on About a Boy. According to the auction house, Grant’s co-star in the 2002 film, Nicholas Hoult, who happens to be an avid car enthusiast, helped pick out the flashy four-wheeler. The stars made quite the choice, too.

The Vanquish, which was produced between 2001 and 2007, was inspired by the marque’s iconic DB4 GT Zagato and styled by legendary car designer Ian Callum. Equipped with a 5.9-liter V-12 good for 460 horses, the road rocket can soar from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 190 mph. That puts the Vanquish firmly in the supercar class.

This particular model, which was originally registered on Grant’s famous “APE V12” plate, features an elegant Solway Grey exterior with a Charcoal leather interior and 2+2 configuration. Of course, the A-lister’s ride comes fitted with all the mod cons, including a built-in phone, satellite navigation, a stereo, A/C and a tracker. Bonhams says the original Aston Martin umbrella can also be found in the special holder located in the boot.

The Golden Globe winner (and the three subsequent owners) really looked after the Vanquish, as well. The service book, which features Grant’s name, boasts no less than 13 stamps from Aston Martin’s main dealers. In 2020, the coupé was treated to a service by Harwoods Aston Martin in Chichester, England, during which new suspension arms were fitted front and rear, spark plugs and coils were changed and new tires were equipped. To top it off, there are currently just 38,367 miles on the dial.

Grant’s Vanquish will be auctioned on April 10 at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting in Chichester, and is expected to fetch between $78,500 and $91,700. Prince Philip’s historic vintage runabout will also be up for grabs if you’re seeking something even more British still.

Check out more photos below: