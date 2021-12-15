This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye.

The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination.

Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively increasing the amount of interior living space by a third. When fully stretched out, the trailer measures 22.6 feet from end to end, as opposed to 15.7 feet in its original state.

The nearly seven feet of extra space in the slide-out section is meant to be used as a dedicated bedroom and can accommodate two adults. Meanwhile, the spacious main cabin features a compact kitchenette with a two-burner stove and fridge. It also houses a combination dining and lounging area with bench seating and a pop-up table. There’s also a full bathroom with a sink, toilet and shower.

Both the cabin and slide-out are also equipped with panoramic side windows and skylights, so you’ll get plenty of natural light and be able to enjoy the great outdoors, even when you’re inside. And as is increasingly a must, there’s plenty of storage in both sections of the trailer.

The expandable living area may be the Raptor XC’s main selling point, but it’s far from the vehicle’s only virtue. The trailer is powered by a 120-Ah gel battery wired and roof-mounted 160-W solar panel, according to New Atlas. There’s also a Truma Combi heater that will keep the cabin and water at just the right temperature year round. Finally, it’s built on a steel chassis and has its own independent suspension, meaning it’s tough enough to withstand a trip that takes you off the beaten path.

Hunter Nature doesn’t list a price for the Raptor XC on its website, but New Atlas reports it can be had for about $44,000. The trailer is currently only available in Europe, though. Hopefully it proves to be a hit and makes its way across the Atlantic sooner than later.