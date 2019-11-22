Husqvarna’s Stunning New Adventure Concept Is the Jon Snow of Motorcycles

At the recent 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Husqvarna debuted the stunning Norden 901 adventure concept, a motorcycle Jon Snow himself would likely take into battle. Husqvarna is calling this its first touring machine, although, in truth, it looks just as adept at off-road missions to faraway lands as it does riding to the shops in comfort.

Regarding its concept, Husqvarna is very cagey on the technical details of the Norden, however, with Husqvarna under KTM ownership, you can expect the Austrian company’s hardware to permeate many areas of the bike, such as the 889 cc parallel twin-cylinder motor derived from the 2021 KTM 890 Duke, a bike that delivers 119 hp and 73 ft lbs of torque.

Running on off-road spec 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, the Norden again borrows from KTM’s lineup and runs conventionally operated WP suspension, and the same cockpit switches found on the KTM adventure line.

Husqvarna has borrowed heavily from its recent Svartpilen and Vitpilen models in the Norden’s militarized aesthetic, with the huge, single LED headlight taking center stage. Massive crash bars and engine sump protection flank the concept, most of which will likely be aftermarket accessories by the time the Norden makes it to production—the same with the luggage side bags, top case and hand guards.

No details have been given on when the Norden will make it to production, but it’s a pretty sure bet this machine will be available in the next couple of years. We saw this happen with the Svartpilen and Vitpilen, but let’s hope we don’t have to wait as long as we did for those between prototype and production phases.

Husqvarna’s history is defined by brilliant motocross and enduro machines. The Norden looks to be the first foray into large capacity touring for the KTM-owned brand, and a good one at that.