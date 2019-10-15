This Camper Van Concept Wants to Take You Cross Country in Luxury

Are you attracted to the idea of van life but wish it was a little more comfortable? If so then Hymer and BASF are here to answer your prayers. The German companies have teamed up on a new camper concept sure to make even the most sensitive traveler feel right at home.

The duo’s stylish VisionVenture is meant to provide a sneak peek of the future of travel. Featuring 100 3-D-printed parts, isn’t like the mobile home you remember from your childhood, although it does have everything you’d expect from a tiny but full-loaded apartment.

Built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, the Vision Venture features a wide-open rear area that acts as your living room on the go. Back there you’ll find a gorgeous panoramic window and more than enough room for a kitchenette, dining and sitting areas and a bathroom with a shower cubicle. If it seems like a sleeping area is missing, that’s because there is a discrete set of stairs that leads up to a pneumatic pop-up tent bedroom, complete with a bed frame and mattress, on the camper’s roof. The rear tailgate also turns into a patio area with its own pull-out barbecue.

As cool as those features may sound, they’re not particularly revolutionary. What is, though, are the materials used throughout the vehicle, which explains why a camper maker like Hymer teamed up with a chemical company like BASF. The 3-D-printed materials the companies collaborated on help keep the VisionVenture’s weight down while serving a number of other practical purposes.

Despite the camper’s dark green and black infrared-reflective paint job, stylish paneling in the living area helps keep the temperature down no matter how hot it is outside, according to CNET. Meanwhile, the pop-up bedroom’s tent is coated in a material that blocks noise and helps regulate temperature throughout the night and morning. The rest of the interior is covered in solvent-free imitation leather, hemp, slate and plastic, along with Adidas’s “Energy Boost” material on the stairs to give them more spring.

While the VisionVenture is currently just a concept vehicle, Hymer’s president, Christian Bauer, said the company is confident it will soon go into production, joining an ever-growing list of luxury campers. Check out more photos of the concept below: