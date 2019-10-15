Quantcast
This Camper Van Concept Wants to Take You Cross Country in Luxury

Featuring 100 3-D-printed parts, the camper has everything you'd expect from a tiny but fully-loaded apartment.

Hymer and BASF's VisionVenture camper concept Hymer

Are you attracted to the idea of van life but wish it was a little more comfortable? If so then Hymer and BASF are here to answer your prayers. The German companies have teamed up on a new camper concept sure to make even the most sensitive traveler feel right at home.

The duo’s stylish VisionVenture is meant to provide a sneak peek of the future of travel. Featuring 100 3-D-printed parts, isn’t like the mobile home you remember from your childhood, although it does have everything you’d expect from a tiny but full-loaded apartment.

Built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, the Vision Venture features a wide-open rear area that acts as your living room on the go. Back there you’ll find a gorgeous panoramic window and more than enough room for a kitchenette, dining and sitting areas and a bathroom with a shower cubicle. If it seems like a sleeping area is missing, that’s because there is a discrete set of stairs that leads up to a pneumatic pop-up tent bedroom, complete with a bed frame and mattress, on the camper’s roof. The rear tailgate also turns into a patio area with its own pull-out barbecue.

Hymer and BASF's VisionVenture camper concept

Hymer and BASF’s VisionVenture camper concept  Hymer

As cool as those features may sound, they’re not particularly revolutionary. What is, though, are the materials used throughout the vehicle, which explains why a camper maker like Hymer teamed up with a chemical company like BASF.  The 3-D-printed materials the companies collaborated on help keep the VisionVenture’s weight down while serving a number of other practical purposes.

Despite the camper’s dark green and black infrared-reflective paint job, stylish paneling in the living area helps keep the temperature down no matter how hot it is outside, according to CNET. Meanwhile, the pop-up bedroom’s tent is coated in a material that blocks noise and helps regulate temperature throughout the night and morning. The rest of the interior is covered in solvent-free imitation leather, hemp, slate and plastic, along with Adidas’s “Energy Boost” material on the stairs to give them more spring.

While the VisionVenture is currently just a concept vehicle, Hymer’s president, Christian Bauer, said the company is confident it will soon go into production, joining an ever-growing list of luxury campers. Check out more photos of the concept below:

 

