Quantcast
// RR One

One of Only 200 Ever Made, This Restored 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS Is Now Up for Sale

Head to Auxietre & Schmidt's website to make an offer on the black beauty.

1966 Ferrari 275 GTS Auxietre & Schmidt
  View Gallery — 11   Photos

Gents, get ready to meet the car of your drop-top dreams. A mint-condition 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS has just been listed for sale at Auxietre & Schmidt, and this is one Prancing Horse that will make a handsome addition to any stable.

The vintage convertible is one of only 200 models ever made and boasts a rich history. Penned by renowned Italian design firm Pininfarina, the soft-top represents a significant leap in automotive design. In fact, the sleek, all-steel body of the 275 GTS helped to establish the convertible as a fixture of the Ferrari range. On top of that, the open-air racer was one of the first production Ferraris to employ all-independent suspension, which drastically improved the car’s overall handling.

This particular model, chassis 07615, was restored to near-perfect condition by the Ferrari experts at Roelofs Engineering. During the painstaking, year-long refurb, which ran from 2012 to 2013, the car was treated to a new Nero Black paint job, as well as Michelin radial tires mounted on Borrani chromed wire wheels.

The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS.

The 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS. 

The interior, meanwhile, features supple, Cognac-colored leather along with classic Ferrari touches, like a wood-trimmed dash and steering wheel, a gated shift plate and a Veglia instrumentation set. Due to Roelofs Engineering’s restoration, the car also earned its Ferrari Classiche Certification.

Of course, the open-air black beauty has plenty of brawn, too. The 275 GTS is packing a Colombo-type 60-degree V12 engine that can deliver 260 hp at 7,000 rpm. Inside, fully adjustable bucket seats and a forgiving suspension promise to make the ride a smooth one.

So, just how much will this impeccable classic set you back? You’ll have to find our for yourself, as it’s price upon request. You can head to Auxietre & Schmidt’s website for the full spec sheet and to make an offer. Giddy up, fellas.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad