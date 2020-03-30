One of Only 200 Ever Made, This Restored 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS Is Now Up for Sale

Gents, get ready to meet the car of your drop-top dreams. A mint-condition 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS has just been listed for sale at Auxietre & Schmidt, and this is one Prancing Horse that will make a handsome addition to any stable.

The vintage convertible is one of only 200 models ever made and boasts a rich history. Penned by renowned Italian design firm Pininfarina, the soft-top represents a significant leap in automotive design. In fact, the sleek, all-steel body of the 275 GTS helped to establish the convertible as a fixture of the Ferrari range. On top of that, the open-air racer was one of the first production Ferraris to employ all-independent suspension, which drastically improved the car’s overall handling.

This particular model, chassis 07615, was restored to near-perfect condition by the Ferrari experts at Roelofs Engineering. During the painstaking, year-long refurb, which ran from 2012 to 2013, the car was treated to a new Nero Black paint job, as well as Michelin radial tires mounted on Borrani chromed wire wheels.

The interior, meanwhile, features supple, Cognac-colored leather along with classic Ferrari touches, like a wood-trimmed dash and steering wheel, a gated shift plate and a Veglia instrumentation set. Due to Roelofs Engineering’s restoration, the car also earned its Ferrari Classiche Certification.

Of course, the open-air black beauty has plenty of brawn, too. The 275 GTS is packing a Colombo-type 60-degree V12 engine that can deliver 260 hp at 7,000 rpm. Inside, fully adjustable bucket seats and a forgiving suspension promise to make the ride a smooth one.

So, just how much will this impeccable classic set you back? You’ll have to find our for yourself, as it’s price upon request. You can head to Auxietre & Schmidt’s website for the full spec sheet and to make an offer. Giddy up, fellas.