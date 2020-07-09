This 2003 Ferrari Enzo, One of Only 400 Made, Could Fetch More Than $2.6 Million at Auction

Giddy up, gents. One of the rarest prancing horses ever made has just reared up for sale. A limited-edition 2003 Ferrari Enzo with just 7,130 miles on its ticker will be auctioned via the Gooding & Company for a cool couple of mil.

With coachwork by Pininfarina studio, the US-spec Enzo features a sleek silver body and a soft tan leather interior. It’s offered by the original owner’s family and is in immaculate, near-new condition. The rare ride is one of just 400 examples made between 2002 and 2004 and promises to be the crowning glory of any collection.

To recap, the Enzo was first introduced at the Paris Motor Show back in 2002 and was the successor to the F40 and the F50. As with its predecessors, the supercar took its cues from Ferrari’s catalogue of high-performance racers and was inspired by the marque’s success at Formula 1.

Partly developed by Michael Schumacher, the Enzo was fitted with the largest V12 engine of any street-legal Ferrari, as well as tech and design features pulled directly from the F1 speedsters. It borrowed the aerodynamic shape, bespoke carbon-fiber tub and push-rod suspension system, which were mostly found on racing cars. These touches paved the way for 651 hp and 485 lbs ft of torque, which together with the car’s low weight produced impressive performance specs. The Enzo can soar from zero to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 218 mph.

When it was new, the Ferrari Enzo was priced at $670,000. Now, 17 years later, this mint-condition example will be auctioned for nearly four times the original price. The lean silver racing machine has a pre-sale estimate of between $2.2 million and $2.6 million. If it eclipses this estimate, it’ll set a new online-only auction record, which was previously set by a fellow 2003 Ferrari Enzo that sold for $2.64 million in May.

The Geared Online auction, which kicks off August 3 and wraps up August 7, is led by a trio of Ferraris. In addition to the Enzo, there’s a 1995 F50 that’s also expected to fetch between $2.2 million and $2.6 million and a 1992 F40 which has an estimate of between $1.25 million and $1.5 million.

There’s never been a better time to expand your stable.

Check out more photos of the Enzo below: