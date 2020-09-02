This Mint-Condition ’65 Porsche 356C Coupe Is up for Auction This Fall

After 55 years, most things start showing signs of wear and tear, but not one age-defying Porsche.

A classic 1965 Porsche 356C in is the market for a new owner, and it looks as fresh as it did when it rolled off the assembly line. The lean green machine has successfully evaded the effects of Father Time and is presented in unbelievable nick. It will go under the gavel at a Mecum auction in Texas this October and will likely attract a six-figure sum.

Of course, the sports car’s close-to-perfect condition is no fluke. It’s been kept in the possession of a single family for more than half a century and has also undergone extensive restoration.

Details are scant, but it appears the speedster retains the original 1.6-liter flat-four engine, which is paired to a four-speed manual transaxle. It is finished in factory-correct Irish Green over black leatherette and sports eye-catching chrome wheels.

The 356 was created by Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche and styled by Erwin Komenda. It was the first mass-produced Porsche and set the bar for the marque’s subsequent cars. For this reason, despite its age and relatively modest performance, the 356 has become a sought-after collector car.

The 356 was built in several variants, including A, B, and C. To the eyes of a non-enthusiast they are nearly indistinguishable, but each improved slightly upon its predecessor. This particular model is of the C variety, which was produced from 1963 to 1966. The 356C was the first to have four disc brakes and modified rims with flatter hub caps. It was also fitted with the most powerful pushrod engine Porsche ever produced: the 95 hp “SC.”

The Porsche will be auctioned on Friday, October 16, with the original technical manual, maintenance records, dealer invoice and window sticker. There is currently no estimate, but the rare ride should attract hundreds of thousands. In fact, a restored 1959 Porsche 356A coupe recently sold for a whopping $500,000.

One thing’s for certain, acquire this 356C and other collectors will be green with envy.

Check out more photos of the 356C below: