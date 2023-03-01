A Pristine, ‘In the Wrapper’ Ferrari Enzo Is Heading to Auction With Only 141 Miles on It

What is the one thing better than landing your dream car? Finding an example, years after the model went out of production, that’s still in brand-new condition.

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo that fits this description will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s later this month. The auction house calls the silver supercar the last known “in the wrapper” Enzo, meaning it remains in nearly the exact state it left the factory in.

There are Ferrari sports cars and then there are Ferrari supercars. The Enzo falls, without a doubt, into the latter category. The vehicle was the spiritual successor to the F50 and was developed using Formula 1 technology. Because of this, it featured a carbon-fiber body with active aerodynamic elements meant to boost downforce. It also came equipped with the new-at-the-time F140 B V-12 engine and carbon composite disc brakes. These may be standard equipment on today’s supercars, but they weren’t at the beginning of the millennium. There’s a reason why the model was named after the marque’s founder, Enzo Ferrari, after all.

Inside the 2003 Ferrari Enzo RM Sotheby’s

The overwhelming majority of the 400 Enzos built (one of which was for Pope John Paul II) were finished in Ferrari’s trademark Rosso Corsa, but chassis no. 132662 is one of nine examples that left the factory in Argento Nürburgring silver, according to the auction house. Of those, it’s believed to be the only Enzo with a Cuoio brown leather interior. Its V-12—the automaker’s biggest since the 1970s—was mated to an F1-style automated-shift manual transmission that sent 651 hp and 485 ft lbs of torque to the rear wheels.

Chassis no. 132662 has barely been touched since rolling off the line. In fact, the car, which was initially shipped to Japan, still has much of its factory protective packaging intact, as well as its original manuals, matching luggage set and car cover. It’s been owned by the same person since then and has just 141 miles on the odometer.

RM Sotheby’s

In the market for a true mint-condition Enzo? This example will be up for bid from March 15 to 17 in Ontario, Canada. RM Sotheby’s hasn’t announced a pre-sale estimate, but you can expect it to fetch top dollar. The auction house has sold Enzos for $3.2 million and $4.3 million in recent months, and neither of those examples was still “in the wrapper.”

Click here for more photos of the 2003 Ferrari Enzo.