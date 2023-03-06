Jack Daniel’s and Indian Created a Bad-Ass New Motorcycle With a Whiskey-Infused Paint Job

Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel’s partnership seems stronger than ever.

The two American brands just unveiled their seventh collaborative bike, a limited-edition Chief Bobber Dark Horse. The new two-wheeler doesn’t just bear the Jack Daniel’s name and logo—just like this season’s McLaren F1 car—it also has some of the distillery’s whiskey in its paint.

The partnership between Indian and Jack Daniels dates back seven years now. Since 2016, the two companies have joined forces annually to release an exclusive version of one of the former’s bikes. Past motorcycles have included the chromed-out Chief Vintage to celebrate the distillery’s 150th anniversary in 2016, a two-tone Springfield Dark Horse in 2018 and the elegant gold-and-green Challenger Dark Horse last year.

A close-up of Jack Daniel’s Indian Motorcycle Chief Bobber Dark Horse’s engine badge Indian Motorcycle

The collabs has resulted in some great-looking bikes, but none quite as striking as this year’s Prohibition-era-inspired ride. The limited-edition Chief Bobber Dark Horse has a gorgeous black paint job with intricate white detailing. The primary Super Graphite color was mixed with Jack Daniel’s trademark Old No. 7 whiskey and then applied by hand. That white detailing, meanwhile, calls to mind the spirit maker’s iconic label. There’s also a one-of-kind Montana Silversmith badge engraved with each bike’s serial number on the engine, and Jack Daniel’s signature can be found both on the rear fender and etched into the dual exhaust. The ride also comes outfitted with premium accessories such as an embossed solo saddle seat, white center-spoked wheels and a Klock Werks flared wind deflector.

The latest Indian and Jack Daniel’s motorcycle isn’t just a display piece, though. It’s powered by an air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine that can produce 120 ft lbs of peak torque and rev at up to 2,600 rpm. In other words, it’s got some serious power. It also comes equipped with a four-inch touchscreen Ride Command infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and an adaptive LED headlamp.

Indian Motorcycle

If you’re interested in adding this year’s Indian and Jack Daniel’s bike to your collection, you’ll want to reach out to the motorcycle maker soon. It plans to build just 177 examples of the limited-edition Chief Bobber Dark Horse, each of which will cost $24,499. Fortunately, if you do miss out on this year’s edition, there should be another in 2024. Maybe it will have some extremely strong Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof mixed into the paint.