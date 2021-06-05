You Can Now Buy a Bulletproof, Armored Version of the Refreshed 2021 Cadillac Escalade

The moment Cadillac gave the Escalade a sleek new refresh for 2021, an armored version was just a matter of time.

Right on schedule, Canadian security firm Inkas has just announced a specially fortified version of the next generation SUV. Looking nearly identical to the production Escalade, the elegant bruiser provides passengers with the kind of comfort and peace of mind that only comprehensive ballistic shielding can provide.

Inkas’s modified Escalade is fully covered in precision-made, light-weight armor, that promises bulletproof-level protection without altering the vehicle’s features or design. Specifically, the armor offers a ballistic protection level of CEN 1063 BR6, which is the second highest offered by the company, meaning it can withstand fire from a high-powered rifle. It’s also been outfitted with Inkas’s proprietary armor overlap system, ensuring the bullets won’t be able to penetrate any door seal. Other security features include sirens and PA system, LED strobe lights, a blackout package and an engine bay fire suppression system.

You can understand why Inkas took pains not to mess with the new Escalade’s design. The nameplate may be 22 years old, but its latest iteration is as stylish and sophisticated as ever. This starts in the front, with the iconic Caddy grille bookended by horizontal LED headlights, and continues to the rear and its striking long vertical taillights. Inkas’s SUV feature an extended wheelbase, meaning it’s even more spacious inside. In addition to the extra room, the luxurious cabin features comfortable seats wrapped in premium leather, a 36-speaker sound system and a massive 38-inch infotainment screen taking up much of the dashboard. It’s from this that you’ll be able to utilize Cadillac’s advanced driver’s assistance suite, which includes its hands-free Super Cruise mode, and other features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the modified Escalade, which is available with either rear- or all-wheel-drive, is powered by a brawny 6.2-liter V-8. That mill is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and delivers 420 hp. If you want even more power, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine is available as an option. The vehicle has also been outfitted with an independent rear-suspension, ensuring an even smoother ride than the standard version.

Inkas’s 2021 Escalade is available worldwide now, with pricing available upon request. It’s a safe bet that it will far exceed the unarmored version’s $77,000 starting price. But considering you’ll probably be getting the world’s safest Escalade, it may well be worth it.