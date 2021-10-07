Inkas Transformed the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Into a Swanky New Line of High-Tech Limos

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter isn’t exactly synonymous with luxury, but Inkas is helping it switch gears. The Canadian security firm, best known for creating bulletproof Cadillacs, BMWs and Maybachs, has just unveiled a new line of limousines based on the ever-popular utilitarian van.

Designed to chauffeur VIPs and execs, the limo has a minimalist interior with all the requisite creature comforts you’d expect from a modern ride, along with a range of next-gen tech and security features.

The layout has been specially designed to give passengers the ability to either do business on the go or relax and unwind. There are four luxe leather seats in total that each come with a built-in remote for the blinds, lighting, and heating and cooling. The chair can even give you a massage if you’re feeling tight.

The motorized front console, meanwhile, comes equipped with a coffee bar and fridge for your favorite bubbly. You can also opt to add a fully equipped bathroom at the rear. Elsewhere, there are hide-away tables, charging stations and adjustable lighting that helps to create a makeshift workspace, along with an intercom to connect you with the driver.

The real pièce de résistance, though, is the full-size LED TV, which comes with AppleTV and Chromecast to give you plenty of binging options. You can also choose to watch your surroundings, which are captured on the full-perimeter CCTV camera system. To top it off, the TV is paired with a high-end Dolby sound system that promises immersive audio.

As for grunt, the Sprinter’s turbo diesel 3-liter V-6 ensures that your ride will be smooth no matter the payload. Naturally, Inkas is also offering an armored version of the limo that can the company claims can withstand fire from high-power assault rifles, as well as detonations below the vehicle floor. You can also add optional extras, such as strobe lights, escape hatches, run-flat tires and more for added peace of mind.

“With this new line of limousines, we’ve taken the high-end features that Inkas is renowned for, and packaged them into new top-of-the-line models,” Margarita Simkin, chairwoman of Inkas, said in a statement.

As to be expected, the Limos cost a pretty penny. The vehicles range from $200,000 all the way up to half a mil, depending on features and the level of customization required. To be sure, this isn’t your high school prom limo.

