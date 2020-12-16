This Pristine One-Off Isdera Commendatore 112i Is Heading to Auction Next Year

If there’s such a thing as a supercar unicorn, the Isdera Commendatore 112i would be it. The elusive ‘93 rarity is the only one that was ever built by the boutique German outfit, and it’s about to rear its head for auction.

The one-off is being offered directly by Isdera and will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Paris auction in February 2021. Aside from being the only one of its kind in existence, the Commendatore 112i will stand out to collectors for its mashup of supercar elements.

Originally intended to be a homologation special for a Le Mans prototype, the gullwing-doored supercar brings together notable components from the most respected marques. Under the hood, the svelte racer sports a 6.0-liter Mercedes M120 V-12 engine, which was also used in the Pagani Zonda. This produced more than 400 hp, which was a pretty big deal in the ‘90s. Since Mercedes didn’t build a manual gearbox for the M120, Isdera adapted a five-speed manual transmission by RUF, adding a sixth gear for racing.

Isdera borrowed from Porsche, too. The Commendatore 112i’s suspension design emulates that of the Porsche 928, except that it was dropped three inches to reduce drag. In fact, the car has a drag coefficient of just 0.306, which helps it hit 211 mph at full tilt. The pop-up headlights also come courtesy of the Porsche 968. Elsewhere, the dials for the instrument cluster were taken from Mercedes-Benz.

That’s not to say the Commendatore 112i lacks originality. The showstopper was engineered to be as aerodynamically efficient as possible and features an array of unique features that were developed from scratch. The curvaceous body was forged from glass-reinforced plastic. The car was also fitted with special windscreen wipers and a roof-mounted periscope mirror instead of side mirrors for even more speed.

The Isdera Commendatore 112i never made it to Le Mans due to financial issues but is offered today in pristine condition. It has just 6,524 miles on the dial and was given a tune-up by Isdera in 2016. RM Sotheby’s will auction the classic without reserve, and it will likely draw a figure with quite a few commas.

Check out more photos of the supercar below: