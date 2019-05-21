This Tuscan Villa Just Unveiled a 3-Day Getaway for Ferrari Lovers

There aren’t many experiences that top a vacation in Italian wine country—except maybe a vacation driving through Italian wine country. In a Ferrari.

Il Salviatino, a hand-restored 15th-century villa outside Florence, wants to make that dream a reality. Believing that a few hundred Italian ponies (in a Ferrari) have the power to transform any vacation, the five-star hotel has teamed up with Red Travel to offer Tuscany Full Throttle. As part of a three-day package, guests will complement their stay in the villa’s luxe accommodations with an exclusive self-driven tour of the picturesque Tuscan Hills in of the world’s most-coveted automobiles.

The tour begins with the first night’s stay in one Il Salviatino’s Dome View deluxe rooms, which do their name justice by offering stunning vistas of the villa’s garden and, beyond that, the Duomo di Firenze. The next morning, you will be treated to breakfast before an introduction to the world of the legendary Italian automaker. A Ferrari expert will go over the finer details of handling, including the intricacies of the vehicle’s F1 paddle-gear shifting, and the essential distinctions between models and engines. Those lessons will serve more than your edification; they’ll help you choose one of five Ferraris on hand—a 488 Pista, 488 Spider, California T, 458 Speciale or 458 Spider—to motor through the world-renowned vineyards of the Chianti region. The day is capped off with 50-minute spa treatment for two back at the villa—because, hey, driving the gorgeous Italian countryside (in a Ferrari) is hard work.

On day three, you are in for another thrilling day of driving, with stops in Siena and World Heritage site San Gimignano, which dominates the Elsa Valley with its 13 Medieval towers. After lunch, you’ll hit the road again, taking the famous Mille Miglia route back to Il Salviatino. Back at the hotel, you’ll be rewarded for your journey with a delicious three-course dinner while taking in the breathtaking view of Florence.

Prices for the Tuscany Full Throttle package start at $8,582, including VAT, per couple. A $11,160 deposit is required for each Ferrari ($22,320 for the 488 Pista). The package is available now through October 31.

We can’t imagine a better way to hit the road (in a Ferrari).