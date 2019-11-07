Jaguar Is Releasing a Period-Correct Reproduction of Its Famed E-Type Toolkit

Jaguar knows that vintage car collectors are serious about their passion. And now the British automaker is doing what it can to help add some authenticity to the experience with its latest release—a faithful reproduction of the original toolkit that came with the E-Type sports car.

Available for the first time in nearly five decades (at least as new), the 20-piece set is the perfect way for enthusiasts to tune up their restored Jaguars and make sure their babies are in perfect working order. And this isn’t some slapdash reproduction effort, either. The company’s Classic division dug through the archives to find the historical engineering records for the original kit to ensure that the new version was built to the exact same specifications.

Originally included with the E-Type Series I and Series II from 1961 to 1971, the kit comes with 20 Jaguar branded maintenance tools, including a valve timing gauge, grease gun, three-piece screwdriver and a wide assortment of spanners and wrenches. The entire set is stored in a heavy-duty, period-appropriate leatherette/canvas tool roll that fits neatly in the corner of the E-Type trunk.

So, why rerelease the set now? According to Dan Pink, the director of Jaguar Classic, there was a significant demand for the set among collectors. “The original E-type toolkit has become a collector’s item thanks to its rarity and historic appeal,” he said in a press release. “We’ve had customers across the world contact us about obtaining one, which is why we decided to manufacture the toolkits again to their original specification. It’s the perfect finishing touch for E-type aficionados.”

The toolkit costs £732 (about $940) and is available through the new Jaguar Land Rover Classic Parts online shop or as an option with the E-Type Reborn restorations. While that price may seem steep for a set of tools, an original kit can cost upwards of $6,400 on the vintage market.