Jaguar Just Unveiled an All-Electric Hypercar—and You Can Only Drive It if You Own a PlayStation

Jaguar has a new all-electric hypercar, and the company wants you to take it for a spin. There’s just one catch: The only way to test drive it is with a PlayStation.

The British automaker unveiled its latest car, the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé, on Friday morning. According to the company, the 1,000 hp virtual-only hypercar will be playable in the PlayStation 4 title Gran Turismo Sport video game starting in late November.

Despite the new car’s pixelated nature, Jaguar appears to have still gone all out in designing the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé. The sleek model’s flowing, aerodynamic design is a callback to the company’s rich racing history—radical fenders recall the iconic Le Mans-winning C-type while an elongated nose echoes the D-type. The hypercar is also crafted from experimental carbon-fiber composites and aluminum alloys, keeping its weight down to a shockingly light 3,086 lbs and delivering 50:50 weight distribution.

But what will be of most interest to Gran Turismo players is what’s under the car’s virtual hood. Informed by the company’s I-TYPE 4 Formula E and I-PACE eTROPHY electric race cars, the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé features a three-motor powertrain that churns out a very impressive 1,000 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque. That engine set-up allows the car to go from 0 to 62mph in less than two seconds—at least on the screen.

Whether or not the model ever makes it off the screen, Jaguar believes there is a value in designing a car for the game. “This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design,” the company’s design director Julian Thompson said. “The teams have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired—but not constrained—by our iconic past.”

Of course, you shouldn’t give up on seeing the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé in real life just yet. The car is the latest entry the now six-year-long Vision Gran Turismo project. And over that time, according to the Verge, two digital racers have actually been brought to life—the Toyota FT-1 in 2014 and the Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo last year.

Check out more photos of the Vision Gran Turismo below: