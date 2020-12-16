You Can Now Race Jaguar’s Vision Gran Turismo SV Electric Hypercar—if You Have a PlayStation

Like so many other concept vehicles, it’s unlikely that Jaguar’s new all-electric hypercar will ever go into production. Despite this, you’ll still get a chance to drive the futuristic EV—as long as you have a PlayStation.

On Wednesday, the British automaker unveiled the cutting-edge Vision Gran Turismo SV. And just like last year’s equally dazzling Vision GT Coupé, you can get behind the wheel of the virtual speedster in the Gran Turismo video game.

The new Vision GT SV is actually based on last year’s Coupé. But unlike its predecessor, Jaguar Design has built a real, full-scale model of the sporty racer. That model makes it that much easier to appreciate the wide-set, low-profile vehicle’s flowing shape. This ultra-aerodynamic design, along with its massive Formula 1-style rear wing, result in a car that looks more like a spaceship than anything currently on the road. Completing the makeover is a racing livery, that gives the car even more attitude.

Those aren’t the only difference between the two Vision GTs. Fully designed and tested in the virtual world, the new battery-powered racer has been specifically calibrated for endurance racing, according to a press release. It’s powered by four electric motors developed by Jaguar Racing, which combine to deliver 1877 hp and 2,478 ft lbs of torque. That’s an increase of 877 horses over the Coupé. Thanks to this setup, the SV can rocket from zero to 60 mph in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 1.65 seconds and can reach a top speed of 255 mph. Despite all this power, the marque says the car will offer better high-speed handling and traction, both of which can almost certainly be attributed to the vehicle’s extra-wide track.

Although it made its debut on Wednesday, car-obsessed gamers won’t get a chance to test out the Vision GT SV until next year. It’s also still unclear what Gran Turismo title the car will be available in. You might get to drive the EV in PlayStation 4’s Gran Turismo Sport, or it may only be accessible in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7, which is coming out for the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2021.