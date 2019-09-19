Jaguar Is Giving Its E-Pace SUV the ‘Checkered Flag’ Treatment in 2020

Jaguar will spice up the E-Pace by bringing a new, limited-edition version of the crossover to the US as part of its 2020 model year offerings. The British automaker has revealed that its compact performance SUV will be the third of the brand’s vehicles to get the exclusive Checkered Flag edition.

The E-Pace Checkered Flag edition is the same crossover Jaguar customers have come to know and love since its release in 2017—only better. Along with a slew of new premium design flourishes, the vehicle comes with an expanded list of deluxe features. The model comes with R-Dynamic body-colored front and rear bumpers, a black exterior pack, twin tailpipes, LED headlights, J Blade daytime running lights, Satin Dark Grey wheels and “Checkered Flag” exterior side badging. It will also be available in three colors—a model-exclusive Photon Red, Corris Grey and Yulong White.

But the vehicle’s new features aren’t just limited to the exterior. The inside of the SUV is outfitted with Ebony grained leather and red stitching, special branded tread plates, 10-way heated front seats, an R-Dynamic soft grain leather sport steering wheel, black gearshift paddles, an Ebony Morzine headliner and a fixed panoramic roof.

Beyond those design touches, the the E-Pace offers a fair amount of punch. Jaguar’s 246 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine allows the car to go 0-60 in 6.7 seconds and hit a not-at-all-shabby top speed of 143 mph. Drivers can also get the company’s Adaptive Dynamics system is also available as an option. The system monitors the vehicle’s movements every two milliseconds, allowing it to respond instantly to driver inputs and road surface changers, providing greater control and safety.

The E-Pace Checkered Flag edition follows in the footsteps of similar variants for the brand’s F-Type sports car and F-Pace SUV. Whereas the standard E-Pace starts at $39,950, the new limited-edition version starts at $46,400.

Check out more photos of the crossover below: